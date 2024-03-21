Why AJ Styles Wishes More Talent Would Come To WWE

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 40 in just over two weeks, it's safe to say the company has a lot of creative momentum. Despite dealing with some major scandals in 2024, the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has helped put the company in a good position ahead of the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon. Additionally, early 2025 will see "WWE Raw" move to Netflix.

Despite this momentum, WWE has lost out on some major signings as of late. Speaking on the "Battleground Podcast," AJ Styles shared his hope that more free agents will see the benefits of the new era in WWE.

"I wish more guys, who I think would do well in WWE, who may have been afraid as far as past things [that] have happened with Vince [McMahon] being there — I wish that they would understand that WWE is in this for the long run," Styles said. "We're talking about 10 years on Netflix, possibly 20 years. That's a long time. We're not going anywhere."

Styles acknowledged that, in the past, WWE releasing talent from their contracts has resulted in a great deal of heartache. It's something that Styles never understood, and the former WWE Champion believes it will no longer be a regular occurrence.