Why Bully Ray Says It's Impossible To Get Excited About Night 2 Of WWE WrestleMania 40

The second night of WrestleMania 40 will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year. However, that match will have a stipulation attached to it this time around, which will be determined on the opening evening, with Rhodes and Seth Rollins battling Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a high-stakes tag team match. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said it was "impossible" for him to get excited for the second night of WrestleMania 40 at the moment.

"I know what I'm guaranteed on night one," Bully said. "And then the excitement of the finish of night one will carry over to night two. Do I want to see Cody and The Rock face-to-face? Yes. I already know I'm getting Cody and Roman face-to-face on night two. I want Cody and The Rock face-to-face, and they better not get too close because you're just going to see how damn big Rocky really is."

The high-stakes tag team match set for the opening night of WrestleMania 40 was officially announced on the March 8 "WWE SmackDown," after Rock laid down the challenge the previous week. It was ultimately agreed that if Reigns and Rock win that contest on night one, then the Reigns vs. Rhodes title clash will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," but if Rhodes and Rollins pick up the victory, then The Bloodline will be barred from ringside.

