WWE Star LA Knight Discusses Need To Keep Looking Over His Shoulder

One of the matches already announced for next month's WWE WrestleMania 40 is LA Knight vs. AJ Styles. It will be Knight's first-ever WrestleMania match, and the performer addressed that fact during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"It's crazy to think about that," Knight said. "I'm so used to looking over my shoulder, and I still am because I can't help it. It's just a reflex. But at the same time, it's like ... I'm in now. But even though I'm in, I still can't be like, 'Alright, well, I've proven everything. I'm here and I'm good.' There's still so much to do."

Even though he's preparing for a WrestleMania singles match against an established star, Knight believes he has a lot more left to accomplish in WWE. The former Impact Wrestling star said that the struggle to bring in more eyeballs is a fight that never ends, and though he tries to stay off social media as much as possible, he has seen the various positive and negative reactions to his character.

"That stuff's always gonna be there, ... whether that's inside the company or outside the company," Knight continued. "I'm sure there's still people inside the company who are like, 'I don't understand this at all. I don't get this.' ... It's either going to happen or it's not, and all I can do is keep doing my thing."

Knight said that he knows it's impossible to get an audience to like you if you're trying too hard, so he tries to have fun and be himself as much as possible. As someone who has had to continually prove people wrong throughout his career, Knight is ready to continue grinding for success in pro wrestling.

