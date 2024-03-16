WWE WrestleMania Match Between LA Knight And AJ Styles Made Official On SmackDown

Two WWE superstars who haven't seen eye to eye since mid-December will now have the opportunity to settle things the old-fashioned way, one-on-one at WrestleMania 40. LA Knight joined Kayla Braxton atop the "WWE SmackDown" stage and quickly cut to the chase, putting forth a challenge to AJ Styles at WrestleMania. When the time for talking was over, it seemed as though Knight would have to wait until early April to get a piece of "The Phenomenal One," until the latter showed up, chair in hand, addressing the challenge after smashing Knight in the back, propping the chair over him and accepting in dominant position.

These adversaries have been in each others' crosshairs since Styles' return from injury on an episode of "SmackDown" in mid-December last year in which he took out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before turning his attention toward Knight and then blasting him with a clothesline. Soon after, it was announced that all of Knight, Styles, and Randy Orton would face Reigns for the championship at Royal Rumble, where "The Tribal Chief" would prevail. Prior to the Rumble, all three challengers temporarily united to even the odds against The Bloodline, but ultimately, the Knight/Styles beef would carry through to Elimination Chamber, where Styles interfered strongly enough to cost Knight his chances in the match entirely.

Knight and Styles have only ever squared off in one-on-one competition once before, on the January 19th episode of "SmackDown" in a match that ended in a no contest. With Styles now carrying a bit of a more vicious edge to his game as he approaches his eighth career WrestleMania match, "The Megastar" may have the odds stacked against him in his debut at WWE's trademark event.