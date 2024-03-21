Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Cody Rhodes' WWE Raw Promo, Paul Heyman's Interruption

During Cody Rhodes' recent promo where he hit back at The Rock, "The American Nightmare" was notably interrupted by Paul Heyman, who asked him to make an appearance on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Tommy Dreamer gave his take on the segment on "Busted Open Radio," and critiqued what Heyman added to the promo. "I thought it was a different side of Cody that we haven't seen in a long time," Dreamer said. Following this, he proclaimed that the segment was good, but even better with the addition of Heyman. "How do you make a great promo better? You bring in Paul Heyman."

Dreamer also said it was a lengthy but compelling promo. "That was 26 minutes of compelling talk. Cody held the audience and had a lot of nice zingers." When it came to Rhodes breaking the rules to take shots at Rock, Dreamer sympathized with him, but noted that the feud seems to be centering around Rhodes and Rock instead of Rhodes and Reigns. "The rules don't apply to everybody when you're going that route. There's certain things you don't talk about and it's escalating. This kind of made it more about Rock and Cody than Roman and Cody."

Interestingly, Dreamer boldly claimed Rhodes could hold his own in a promo segment against Rock. "For the longest time I didn't think that anybody could crack [the] whip with The Rock. I think Cody could hold his own and even though it's not cracking whip with The Rock, he's cracking whip with Roman." In response to this, Bully Ray simply said he "vehemently" disagrees, likely due to his own opinion on the promo he shared earlier this week.

