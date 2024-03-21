AEW's Britt Baker Takes Issue With Fan's Assertion About Mercedes Mone

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has cleared up some potentially harmful rumors regarding AEW's newest signing, Mercedes Mone. The former Sasha Banks made her AEW debut at the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on March 13, bringing with her a career full of fame, championships, and mainstream appeal. Due to her name value, it has been reported that Mone was offered an eight-figure deal by AEW, which hasn't been confirmed at time of writing, with no official numbers regarding Mone's deal having been disclosed.

With Mone's arrival in AEW comes a whole host of other rumors that range from feasible, to blatant lies. One such rumor surfaced on Facebook, with one account claiming some AEW stars weren't happy with Mone getting so much money based simply on star power, while other members of the AEW women's division earn a fraction of Mone's wage despite being in the company since day one. This was confirmed to be incorrect by none other than Baker on X (formerly Twitter, who had this to say to the supposed fan who spread the rumor: "This is a fake Facebook post you dumb f***. Excuse my language, Trips. You can all post your apologies in the comments below."

⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/QZERLkMwaM — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 21, 2024

Baker herself has been out of action for a number of months due to nagging injuries, with her last televised match taking place in September 2023. Due to her injuries, Baker has yet to cross paths with the former WWE star at an AEW event, but was pictured with her, as well as WWE Superstars Bayley and Naomi at the 2024 Super Bowl, which took place in February 2024.