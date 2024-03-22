Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Thunder Rosa Pinning Toni Storm On AEW Dynamite

During this week's "AEW Dynamite," Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo took on "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May, and walked away with the win. In a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer commented on Rosa's win by pinning Storm and what this means for her run going forward.

Based on the finish of the match, Dreamer believes that Storm will quickly enter into a feud with Thunder Rosa instead since she had to drop the title due to injury and never lost it.

"It seems like a smart place to go, a nice pivot for Toni Storm. Thunder will have all of her," said Dreamer. "She's feeling great. She's very, very determined to get that tile back for her rise. Either woman could win it."

Dreamer then suggested that the feud should be done by the next All In pay-per-view, to allow either Thunder Rosa or Storm to defend the championship against Mercedes Mone.

"If I'm looking at it where they have another pay-per-view coming in April-ish, the biggest 'Mone' will be Mercedes doing something or challenging for that title in the UK. Both women are great, don't know who you put the title on if I'm looking at a bigger money match. Toni Storm versus Mercedes Mone in the UK: big match. Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Money in the UK — big match."

Co-host Dave LaGreca suggested that the storyline could now instead shift toward a feud between Thunder Rosa and Purrazzo due to the way the match ended.

