Tony Khan Comments On Jack Perry's NJPW Work, Whether He'll Return To AEW Programming

AEW President Tony Khan has weighed in on how he feels about former FTW Champion Jack Perry following some recent reports that he holds a grudge against him. Perry hasn't been seen in AEW since the All In event in August 2023 where he infamously got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk. The altercation eventually led to Punk getting fired from the company, while Perry was indefinitely suspended.

Perry has since gone on to compete in the 2024 New Japan Cup, and when asked about the AEW star's time in Japan, Khan told "ComicBook Nation" for fans to keep their eyes peeled regarding Perry's future.

"I think you've got to stay tuned," Khan said. "Jack's doing great things in New Japan and the New Japan Cup, he's had a great run, he's established himself over there, he feels he's the scapegoat, but he's doing great things and he's wrestling for a great promotion, and it's been great tracking Jack's progress in New Japan, and I think he's done excellent work there."

In January 2024, Perry showed up at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event and attacked Shota Umino, as well as ripping up an AEW contract in the ring. Perry has since made himself feel at home in Japan by joining the House of Torture stable, but his run in the New Japan Cup was ended in the quarter-finals by SANADA.

His immediate future seems to lie in NJPW as the company announced that he would be teaming up with Ren Narita at Sakura Genesis to take on Umino and AEW star Jon Moxley on April 6, before facing off with Umino one-on-one at the Windy City Riot event in Chicago on April 12.

