Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Jack Perry Situation In AEW, Following All In Incident With CM Punk

AEW star Jack Perry has got his name back in the headlines over the past few weeks thanks to his work in NJPW. The former FTW Champion recently took part in the annual New Japan Cup, reaching the quarter-finals before being eliminated by SANADA, but when it comes to his future with AEW, things still seem unclear.

Perry hasn't appeared in AEW since All In back in August 2023, where he infamously got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk that eventually led to Punk being fired, Perry being suspended, and many questions left unanswered in the eyes of fans. Perry is still under contract with AEW, and according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Jungle Boy was extremely apologetic following All In. Meltzer claimed that Perry was sent home after All In, and didn't hear from Tony Khan for a long time, despite the fact Perry continuously texted his boss about the incident and how he never meant any trouble. Perry would eventually hear from the company's lawyers, which would ultimately lead to Perry apologizing to Khan over the incident, but he's still yet to be brought back.

Despite rumors of bad blood between the two men, Khan recently praised Perry's work in NJPW, declaring that he's doing some great work for a great company. When asked about bringing Perry back under his new "scapegoat" gimmick, Khan simply said fans should stay tuned to AEW TV. Perry's immediate future lies with NJPW, as he is booked for Sakura Genesis on April 6 in Tokyo, and Windy City Riot on April 12 in Chicago. He will team up with his House of Torture teammate Ren Narita on April 6 to face Shota Umino and Jon Moxley, before having a rematch with Umino on April 12 after Perry beat Umino in the first round of the New Japan Cup.