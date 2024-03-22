WWE Announces Return Of The Slammy Awards, Details Of 2024 Show

The Slammys are coming back, and it's happening sooner than many might expect. WWE announced today that the classic awards ceremony will take place again this year, along with the return of a fan voting system to determine the winners.

Advertisement

This year's awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 7, and will be available to watch on WWE's official YouTube, X, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok accounts. Fans in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for WWE WrestleMania 40 can attend the Slammys live as part of the WWE World interactive experience.

The ceremony will be hosted by The New Day's Big E as well as Cathy Kelley and will include appearances from other members of the WWE roster. Voting is scheduled to open up to fans soon and will be available through Wednesday, March 27.

WWE last held the Slammys in December 2020, with Superstar of the Year going to Drew McIntyre while Match of the Year went to the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The origin of The Slammys dates back to 1986, with the company holding the annual ceremony for periodic stretches since. Over the years, winners have included Junkyard Dog, Diesel (AKA Kevin Nash), Beth Phoenix, John Cena, CM Punk, and Owen Hart.

Advertisement

In addition to The Slammys, WWE World is set to feature a "WWE 2K24" tournament, roundtable discussions between WWE performers, live podcast recordings, and more. Tickets for WWE World are still available, with prices ranging between $30 and $300. The event will run from Thursday, April 4 until Monday, April 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.