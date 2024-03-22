'Taskmaster' Kevin Sullivan Thinks This WWE Star Is Underrated

With more than 50 years of experience in the wrestling business, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan has had the pleasure of working with a variety of talent both in the ring and behind the scenes. One of Sullivan's later ventures took him to the territory of Ring Of Honor, where he aligned himself with "Punisher" Damian Martinez and B. J. Whitmer. Martinez, of course, is now known to WWE fans as Damian Priest. In reflecting on their past collaboration and Priest's current performances, Sullivan has now labeled Priest as one of WWE's most underrated talents.

Advertisement

"I think Damian Priest is underrated," Sullivan recently said on "Tuesday With The Taskmaster." "He was a big heavy fat kid when he started [in professional wrestling]. I give him a lot of credit."

Within the realm of Ring of Honor, Priest notably boasted one reign as ROH World Television Champion after defeating Silas Young at the 2018 State Of The Art event. Later that same year, Priest inked a contract with WWE. Since coming aboard there, Priest has claimed titles within the singles and tag team divisions. Currently, Priest serves as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside his fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor.

Damian Priest isn't the only WWE Superstar earning the praises of "The Taskmaster" recently. Last December, Sullivan unveiled his belief that Charlotte Flair, a 14-time world champion, is amongst the all-time top tier of professional wrestlers — a tier that, according to Sullivan, also includes the likes of Ray Stevens, Nick Bockwinkle, and Hulk Hogan.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Tuesday With The Taskmaster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.