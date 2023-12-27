Kevin Sullivan Believes Former WWE Women's Champion Is Near The Top

Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair dubbed his daughter, Charlotte Flair, as "the best worker in the [wrestling] business right now." Former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan has now personally elevated Charlotte's status in the industry even higher, revealing her as one of the names he believes to be in the all-time top tier of professional wrestlers. On a recent episode of "Tuesday with The Taskmaster," Sullivan spoke his praises for the 14-time world champion.

"I don't want to sound like I'm in the past completely, but what 'The Queen' does now, it's phenomenal," Sullivan said. "When you talk about some of the greatest workers of all time, back in my day, when we're talking about Ray Stevens, and Nick Bockwinkle, and Hulk Hogan and all those guys, you'd have to put [Charlotte] right in there [with them] ... You talk about a real athlete. People talk about the salaries of pro wrestlers — if it ever came down that there was a few companies that were solid like Vince [McMahon] and Tony Khan, they' be paying 12 [to] 17 million dollars for a girl like Charlotte."

Last week, it was reported that WWE had recently re-signed Charlotte Flair to a multi-year agreement, which is believed to be making her one of the highest-paid women in WWE history. Unfortunately, reports of Charlotte's contract extension came in the wake of the news that she had sustained a trio of knee injuries (torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus) that will keep her out of action for approximately nine months.

