Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk The Rock's In-Ring Shape Before WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock is slated to return to the ring at WrestleMania 40 for his first official match since a rather forgettable six-second scuffle in 2016 with Erick Rowan. To find his last prolonged match, you have to go back even further, to WrestleMania 29 in 2013. So the question becomes, what kind of shape will Rock be in? Obviously he passes the eye test, keeping himself looking great for his flourishing Hollywood career. But as any wrestler will tell you, being in physical shape is a lot different than being in ring shape.

Advertisement

On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray speculated on whether Rock will be able to properly ready himself for his main event bout on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. "The Rock is carrying a lot more mass than the last time he wrestled," Dreamer said. "When you think about the last time he actually wrestled wrestled, he got severely hurt at WrestleMania."

Dreamer was referring to the aforementioned 2013 match against John Cena, in which Rock notably tore his ab muscle about 10 minutes into the contest. Luckily, he was able to push through the pain and finish the match.