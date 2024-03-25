Video: WWE Star Becky Lynch Opens Up About Chip On Her Shoulder In Exclusive Clip

As Lynch has continued to rack up accomplishments and find ways to motivate herself, she's done so while being a mom to her daughter, Roux, with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins. As such, it makes Lynch unsure of whether she wants her daughter to have a similar chip on her shoulder as she gets older, believing it will come down to the situation her daughter finds herself in.

Advertisement

"I suppose it depends on what she wants to do," Lynch said. "Like I do worry about being too soft on her. Cause, you know, we're so aware of all the traumas that we pass down to our kids. I don't know...you can't do anything. You're not allowed to yell at them. Don't tell them that they did anything bad.

"There's so many things that people say, because there's so many opinions coming at them on how to raise a kid. 'Am I doing this right?' Right now, she's such a happy kid, she's such a good kid. So I feel we're doing everything right. But maybe she's a soft little kid, I don't know. I hope she's able to handle stuff. I hope she can have a chip on her shoulder. But at the other end of things, for example, if she wants to get into wrestling, then she'll get the best treatment in the world."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Last Meals" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Tune in to the latest episode of Last Meals on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 26, live at 6am ET.