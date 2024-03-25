Video: WWE Star Becky Lynch Opens Up About Chip On Her Shoulder In Exclusive Clip
Since 2019, Becky Lynch has arguably put together the greatest run a woman has ever had in WWE, whether it being one the first women to ever main event a WrestleMania, winning six Women's World Championships, the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble, and perhaps the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 this year. It's the kind of success that one doesn't achieve without some form of motivation, and for Lynch, that comes from other people doubting her.
In this exclusive clip of her interview with "Last Meals" — coming out tomorrow — Lynch talked about how important it's been for her to have a chip on her shoulder, and how she feels her best success has been when she's had something to prove, as opposed to being content with where she is.
"I kind of didn't have [the chip] for a few months," Lynch said. "I felt too good about things. And then, then I started not feeling good about things and I was like 'Great. There's that anger. There's that rage.' It drives me. I love a good chip on my shoulder. I'm good. I'm fine when people believe in me. I'm okay. Like 'Oh yeah, I'll prove you right. Yay.' But if I have to prove somebody wrong...nothing better. There's nothing that drives me more than that. Like I love somebody telling me I can't do something."
Becky Lynch ponders whether it be good for her daughter to have a chip on her shouldera
As Lynch has continued to rack up accomplishments and find ways to motivate herself, she's done so while being a mom to her daughter, Roux, with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins. As such, it makes Lynch unsure of whether she wants her daughter to have a similar chip on her shoulder as she gets older, believing it will come down to the situation her daughter finds herself in.
"I suppose it depends on what she wants to do," Lynch said. "Like I do worry about being too soft on her. Cause, you know, we're so aware of all the traumas that we pass down to our kids. I don't know...you can't do anything. You're not allowed to yell at them. Don't tell them that they did anything bad.
"There's so many things that people say, because there's so many opinions coming at them on how to raise a kid. 'Am I doing this right?' Right now, she's such a happy kid, she's such a good kid. So I feel we're doing everything right. But maybe she's a soft little kid, I don't know. I hope she's able to handle stuff. I hope she can have a chip on her shoulder. But at the other end of things, for example, if she wants to get into wrestling, then she'll get the best treatment in the world."
