FTR's Dax Harwood Posts Tribute To Pivotal 2022 AEW Match With CM Punk

When fans look back at the run FTR has had in AEW, people will point to different moments when describing the one in which Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler became the unstoppable duo they are today. Some will point to their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions in 2020, others will mention their 438-day reign with the AAA Tag Team Championship, and even more will note that the team were never the same after their ROH feud with The Briscoes in 2022. However, Harwood himself has a different answer.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Harwood reposted a highlight reel of his singles match with CM Punk from the March 23, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite," noting that his match with Punk was what catapulted FTR into the stratosphere. He wrote "2 years ago today. The match that launched FTR into our current iteration. This is one of my favorite matches of my 20 year career. I'm lucky to have shared the ring with Punk."

2 years ago today. The match that launched FTR into our current iteration. This is one of my favorite matches of my 20 year career. I'm lucky to have shared the ring with Punk. https://t.co/bwnbdnM97C — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 23, 2024

2022 turned out to be a banner year for FTR, as they were already five months deep into their reign as AAA Tag Team Champions by the time Harwood faced Punk one-on-one. Under two weeks later, they would win the ROH Tag Team Championship from The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor, before going on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship from the United Empire at the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view that June. Harwood and Wheeler would hold all three titles throughout most of the year, before dropping them all within a month, as they were ready to take some time away from the ring. Once they returned in 2023, they won the AEW Tag Team Championship for a second time, and even formed the short-lived "CMFTR" trio with Punk on "AEW Collision."

Advertisement