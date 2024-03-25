WWE Legend Bill Goldberg Explains Why He Prefered Wrestling In Japan

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is best known for his time in WWE and WCW, enjoying success in both promotions. However, the part of his wrestling career that he's the most proud of occurred outside of the United States. During an appearance on Tim Green's "Nothing Left Unsaid" podcast, Goldberg revealed that he used to study tapes of American wrestlers traveling to Japan and fell in love with the Japanese scene. From the more serious style in the ring, to the fans outside of it, Goldberg believes that his brief time in Japan was the best of his career.

"I like the fact that it was a completely different place, and you go where nobody knows you and try to make a name for yourself," Goldberg said. "I was a huge fan of martial arts and I worked for a company who owned Pride Fighting Championship and so they did a little cross-promotion. It was, I can honestly say, the best time in my wrestling career being over in Japan."

The company Goldberg was referencing is HUSTLE, a promotion he only wrestled one match for in 2004, which famously took place while he was still under contract with WWE. Before HUSTLE, Goldberg worked some dates for All Japan Pro Wrestling after WCW folded, wrestling the likes of Satoshi Kojima, Rick Steiner, and even former WCW tag team KroniK while teaming with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Keiji Muto, better known to some as The Great Muta.

