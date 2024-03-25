AEW's Ric Flair Congratulates His Daughter On Body-Building Competition

Ric Flair took to social media to congratulate his daughter, Megan Fliehr, on competing in an IFBB bodybuilding competition last weekend. Megan is the only one of Ric Flair's four children not to enter the squared circle thus far. However, the Flair spirit for sporting competition is present in her nonetheless, as "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to celebrate her performance. "Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Megan!" the caption read alongside a photo of his daughter from the event.

The Sampson Showdown saw participants compete for an opportunity to qualify for the Mr. Olympia 2024 competition. Unfortunately, according to IFBB's results card, she didn't crack the top 10. However, her husband and pro wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson later posted more pictures of her wearing a medal with fellow participants on X (formerly known as Twitter), and congratulations all around.

Of course, users have also called for Flair's non-wrestling daughter to enter the WWE ring, especially with the current shape she is in. Charlotte Flair is currently sidelined from WWE after tearing her meniscus, MCL, and ACL in December. She has posted updates on her condition via social media since then, and she said she was ahead of schedule in her recovery. Her expected recovery time would place a potential return date in the summer. Ric Flair is currently signed with AEW on a multi-year deal as both a talent and a sponsor, but he has not been seen since Sting's retirement match against the Young Bucks at Revolution, during which he took multiple superkicks and bumps.

