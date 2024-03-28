Why Jeff Jarrett Doesn't Think Sting Will Be Back On Camera In AEW During Retirement

It's been less than a month since the final match of wrestling legend Sting, but even before the veteran officially hung up his boots, some were wondering if Sting might have a place as a commentator or other onscreen figure in the future. According to Jeff Jarrett, that isn't likely to be the case. Jarrett revealed as much while speaking on his podcast, "My World."

"Sting is a guy that I ... don't think we're gonna see," Jarrett said. "I think he's gonna be attached. I think licensing and action figures and video games and the brand and everything that goes with it. But as far as manager or even producing backstage or any of those type deals, I just don't think it's in his DNA."

Jarrett believes Sting will be one of the few figures in the history of wrestling to realize that he won't be able to top his retirement and will therefore decide to stay out of the spotlight. That doesn't mean Sting won't sign autographs at conventions or make appearances of that nature, but Jarrett thinks Sting is happy with his send-off at AEW Revolution.

"I think Sting could do exactly what Sting wants to do," Jarrett continued. "As far as giving back to the industry, he was a real model as a true veteran, both onscreen and off. ... [He] gave back quite a bit. So I think it's time for Sting to be dad and grandad and everything that goes with it."

Though he doesn't see a regular role for Sting on AEW TV, Jarrett won't rule out the occasional cameo appearance in the future. Still, Jarrett said that he feels Sting understands the appeal in allowing fans to remember the best version of himself he was able to present to them, rather than dragging his career out for too long.

