Why Roman Reigns Is Rooting For Jimmy Uso At WWE WrestleMania 40

It's shaping up to be an Anoa'i-Fatu family affair at WWE WrestleMania 40, with three matches at the "Show of Shows" set to feature members of the historic wrestling dynasty. Roman Reigns will wrestle on both nights, teaming with cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins before his title defense against "The American Nightmare." Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso will meet in a long-awaited brother vs. brother, twin vs. twin, solo bout. Roman Reigns confirmed his support of Jimmy in the battle of the Usos while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," reasoning that Jey made his choice and wasn't in the family anymore.

"I'm rooting for big Jim, he's my only family," Reigns said, "Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How d'you walk away from the promised land? You know what, it's disrespectful. He'll tell you his life hasn't been the same since, so if you can't play your role, if you can't just fill the shoes that you've been provided, then we've got to excommunicate you. We got to see if, you know, sink or swim. He's doing okay, but just remember it only takes, [clicks his fingers], just like that. We send the word, and it's done."

Reigns clarified that he would never kill his cousin upon realizing that was the implication as the crowd reacted. Instead, he meant he could put "Main Event" Jey Uso's WWE career on hold. An argument can be made that he has been doing so within a storyline context, seeing as Jimmy has gone out of his way to cost his brother the Undisputed Universal Championship, Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and Intercontinental Championship since splitting from The Bloodline.



