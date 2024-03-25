WWE's Roman Reigns Explains Why Cody Rhodes Isn't A 'Good Guy'

Less than two weeks remain until WWE WrestleMania 40, with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes slotted to wrestle in the main event on the second night once again. Before defending his title against Rhodes next month, Reigns made a rare media appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," sharing some of his thoughts on the story so far.

Advertisement

Reigns acknowledged the apparent shift that saw him go from a last-minute match against The Rock at WrestleMania back to the original plan of Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes himself against The Rock would've been a match for the ages, and Rhodes and his fans got in the way of that.

"That's the big gripe with Cody — he's a crybaby," Reigns said. "If the guys my age, ... that small minority of our WWE wrestling fanbase, weren't a bunch of b****es, crying the whole time, he would've never gotten that buzz, and y'all would have been just smitten with The Rock vs. the Tribal Chief."