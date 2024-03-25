Johnny TV Believes This Controversial AEW Star Has The 'It Factor'

Johnny TV has been around long enough to know who could potentially be the next tentpole name in the business, and he feels like a controversial AEW performer might be the next big main event player. During a recent interview at the "For the Love of Wrestling" convention, he listed several people he wants to face in AEW before landing on Jack Perry — someone he thinks has that special something — as a dream match.

"I feel like he should be on TV, and the kid could be a big star," Johnny said. "If you have that 'it factor,' and I believe he does, then it depends on how you're used. If you don't have it, you get forced down people's throats until they get sick of you."

Perry has been wrestling for NJPW in recent weeks due to his prolonged absence from AEW due to his involvement in an incident with CM Punk at All In 2023. Furthermore, some reports have claimed that Tony Khan is mad at him for the outburst that led to Punk's AEW exit. Should the former Jungle Boy not return to AEW, however, there are other opponents Johnny TV is interested in facing.

"I'd love to wrestle [Jon] Moxley, Eddie Kingston, have a longer match with Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), I've never had a singles [match] with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli), a lot of the New Japan guys, some of the CMLL guys. I think they would be surprised, I think I could out-Lucha the CMLL guys which is pretty crazy." He also said he would love to find a tag team partner to face take on he's faced before, like The Lucha Brothers and The Young Bucks.

