Photo: Rhea Ripley Shares Selfie To Let WWE Raw Host City Know 'Mami's Here'

"WWE Raw" is in "The City of Broad Shoulders" tonight, and the stars of WWE are making their presence known in the Chicagoland area.

Rhea Ripley took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a suggestive image of herself in her hotel room, assuring the WWE fans that "Mami's here."

Advertisement

Ripley, like the rest of the roster, is on the road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA, where Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against "The Man" Becky Lynch. Ripley has been the champion since last year's WrestleMania, nearing a full year with the title, which was known as the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship until the title was rebranded and moved to the "Raw" brand. Ripley's upcoming match has been the talk of the wrestling world, as former Women's Champion Trish Stratus said she was looking forward to the monumental showdown the most.

Ripley isn't the only WWE Superstar making their presence in Chicago known, as "Raw"'s Drew McIntyre visited the Chicago bakery Mindy's, which was featured during CM Punk's infamous rant after AEW All Out 2022, as McIntyre is still trying to get under "The Second City Saint"'s skin.

Advertisement

Tonight's episode of "Raw," in Rosemont, IL's Allstate Arena is set to feature WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Sami Zayn fighting Bronson Reed, as well as the return of McIntyre's least-favorite, former WWE Champion CM Punk, who has been away from WWE television as of late as he nurses a tricep injury, suffered at this year's Royal Rumble in January.