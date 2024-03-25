Video: WWE's Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk In His Hometown Of Chicago

Over the past few months, pro wrestling has seen a rise of "haters" within its ranks, with AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness and WWE star Drew McIntyre leading the way. While McGuinness has spent his time knocking former rival Bryan Danielson, McIntyre has focused his efforts on several people, including WrestleMania 40 opponent Seth Rollins. But McIntyre has hated on no one quite like he has with CM Punk, celebrating Punk's injury at the Royal Rumble back in January, and continuing to mock Punk's misfortune ever since.

The trolling continued on Monday, when McIntyre posted a video on X of him seeing the sites around Chicago, Illinois, Punk's hometown. Claiming he had never seen any landmarks during the 16 years he's been coming to Chicago, McIntyre wanted to rectify that, and he did so starting with paying a visit to Mindy's Bakery. Unfortunately for McIntyre, the establishment is closed on Monday and Tuesday, leaving McIntyre with no choice but to head to the Allstate Arena, the site of tonight's "Raw," instead. McIntyre wasn't too broken up though, claiming Mindy's "probably tastes like crap anyway."

And I was really hungry 😞🧁 pic.twitter.com/JKrjiizoiI — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 25, 2024

Wrestling fans will recall that Mindy's Bakery has a close connection with Punk, as the Chicago native famously promoted Mindy's while eating their chocolate chip muffins during his appearance at the AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum. The muffins and the shoutout would end up being among the least newsworthy moments from the scrum, which saw Punk launch into a tirade against several within AEW, leading to a backstage altercation between himself, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega which would ultimately help contribute to his time with the promotion coming to an end nearly a year later.

