Trish Stratus Shares Excitement For Becky Lynch & Rhea Ripley At WWE WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch facing Rhea Ripley is one of the confirmed matches for WWE WrestleMania 40, which is a highly anticipated encounter, and Trish Stratus admitted she's looking forward to seeing them compete on the big stage. "I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself," Stratus told "Gorilla Position." "She's a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became "NXT" Champion and worked with "NXT" talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she's amazing."

Stratus' most recent run with the company saw her and Lynch go back and forth for several months, eventually wrapping things up inside a steel cage. Despite their rivalry, Stratus admitted she wants to see Lynch as a champion again, and she believes the fans do as well. However, "The Man" winning the gold would lead to a world where Ripley isn't champion, which isn't something Stratus wants at the same time.

"But I don't want Mami to not be champ again, so it's a bit of a toss-up. I don't know, I guess we will have to see. Maybe I'll watch closely and maybe that will determine some ideas I might have, maybe that's what I'll do," Stratus teased regarding her own future. "I'll wait to see what happens at WrestleMania."

