Mercedes Mone Has An Important Question For AEW Fans

Mercedes Mone has arrived in AEW, but while Mone has been a regular presence on TV since her debut two weeks ago, she has yet to actually compete in an AEW ring, something which is clearly on "The CEO"'s mind heading into this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

"Who should I fight?" Mercedes asked on X (formerly Twitter).

The former WWE and IWGP Women's Champion appears to be embroiled in a storyline with Willow Nightingale, Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Willow and Mone have history, as Mone was injured in May of last year wrestling Nightingale for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. The duo of Hart and Blue, meanwhile, have been hounding both Mone and Nightingale, leading the former rivals to team up, albeit hesitantly. Last week's edition of "Dynamite" saw Willow flirt with the idea of hitting Mone with a steel chair, but eventually opting not to. Also on the fringe of that four-woman story is Willow's comrade, Kris Statlander, whose initial inability to rescue Nightingale from a 2-on-1 assault from Hart and Blue led to Mone having to make the save.

Mone's debut in AEW has been hotly anticipated, as the company has been teasing her involvement since August last year, when Mone appeared in the stands at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Mone still has not wrestled since the infamous match with Nightingale in May 2023 at NJPW Resurgence in Long Beach, CA, which saw Nightingale crowned the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion due to Mone's serious injury.