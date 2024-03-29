AEW's Jake Hager, Formerly Jack Swagger In WWE, Recalls Big Moments Of Career

Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger, has revealed his favorite WWE moment in his decade-plus run with the promotion.

Speaking with SoCalVal for "Monopoly Events" at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention, Hager stated that winning the world title, and a rivalry with a fellow AEW star stands out from the rest.

"Definitely winning the World Heavyweight Championship, 'We The People' with Dirty Dutch (Zeb Colter). I feel like that was such a cool moment, and then we had like the perfect opponent with Lana — who's here tonight — and her husband [Miro], and it was just like one of those moments that you have to have the right timing for it to work out. I really enjoyed it."

Hager was asked if he knew if the "We The People" persona was going to be as big as it was and revealed that he was the person who initially pitched the storyline that WWE eventually trimmed down into "We The People." He said that WWE officials never really understood why the gimmick went viral.

The AEW star also had fond memories of his tag team partner from his time in WWE, who is, incidentally, also a part of AEW now. "I think we could've done so much more, especially with The Real American tagging with Claudio [Castagnoli, formerly Cesaro in WWE], that was one of my favorites," he said. "We were a good tag team, and we had a lot of great matches and wish we could've stuck together a little bit longer."

Hager had a successful run in WWE, winning the WWE United States Championship, the ECW Championship, and World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

