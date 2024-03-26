New Book By Former WWE, Current AEW Commentator Jim Ross Set For May Release

AEW commentator Jim Ross is widely regarded by fans as perhaps the greatest man to have ever put on a headset, sit behind an announce desk, and call wrestling matches. Arriving on the wrestling scene in 1974, Ross acted as both an announcer and a referee in his early years in the business, working for the NWA Tri-State territory before eventually transitioning to being a full-time broadcaster. He has since gone on to work for Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW, become one half of the Attitude Era's most iconic commentary duo with Jerry Lawler in WWE, and has been with AEW since the company was founded in 2019.

With half a century's worth of experience, knowledge, and fun stories, Ross has put all of that into his upcoming book. Published through BenBella Books based out of Dallas, Texas, "Business Is About To Pick Up!: 50 Years of Wrestling In 50 Unforgettable Calls" will be Ross' latest book to hit the shelves as it goes on sale on May 7, where Ross, along with co-writer Paul O'Brien, journey through the legendary commentator's career through 50 of his most famous calls. From his days on College Radio, to Mick Foley flying off the top of Hell in a Cell, all the way through to the birth of "AEW Collision" in 2023, Ross will look back on being part of some of the biggest moments in wrestling history.

The book will also have a foreword from some of the most famous names in professional wrestling such as The Rock, John Cena, Kenny Omega, and Bret Hart. This release will follow the two autobiographies that Ross released in 2017 and 2020 respectively, as well as the two cookbooks he wrote for WWE in 2000 and 2003.