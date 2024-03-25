Jim Ross Comments On The Rock's WWE Return Heading Into WrestleMania 40

As expected, The Rock's return to WWE this January and subsequent involvement in WrestleMania 40, where he'll team with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One, has given WWE some extra attention. It's also put everyone involved, from Rock to Reigns to Rhodes to Rollins, under the microscope, and Rock at times has faced criticism for his use in the Mania buildup. The most notable criticism came after his initial return, where he briefly usurped Rhodes for a match against Reigns at WrestleMania before the course was changed.

Regardless of what Rock is being criticized for, Jim Ross is hearing none of it. On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," the AEW announcer, who called some of Rock's most famous matches during his peak years in WWE, questioned why anyone would have anything against Rock's return to WWE, believing that simply having Rock around was a major plus to WWE business.

"It's hard to read comments from those that criticize Rock's return and how he returned, ect, ect, adnaseum," Ross said. "But stop to think about it. You're the booker, or a booker, you're running the show, and you get the opportunity to obtain the services of 'The Great One,' then you don't even think about it. It's not hard, that's a very easy decision to make. So I'm glad that he's back. He seems to be having a good time, he certainly seems to be steering his own ship, and I don't have a problem with that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription