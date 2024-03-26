AEW Announces Hiring For High-Level Backstage Role

Back in January, reports emerged that AEW had added former WWE executive Kosha Irby to their corporate team, though his role was unconfirmed at the time. Now over two months later, Irby's role in AEW is now known, and sees him assume one of the top positions within the promotion.

In a press release released Tuesday morning, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that Irby had joined AEW as their Chief Operating Officer. The role will have Irby oversee several different departments within AEW, including Live Events, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Licensing, and Consumer Products.

"Kosha brings decades of experience within the sports, entertainment, and wrestling industries alongside an incredible work ethic and passion for our brand," Khan said in a statement. "As Chief Operating Officer, he will be a phenomenal asset to AEW as we enter the next phase of the company's ongoing business development and expansion."

Irby had previously worked for WWE as their President and Regional Director of Live Events, holding the position from 2011 to 2018. Outside of wrestling, Irby had worked as Chief Marketing Officer for Alliance of American Football team Memphis Express, the international bull riding organization Professional Bull Riders, and Clemson University, where he worked from February 2023 till joining AEW.

