Multiple Promotions To Hold Crossover Event Under United Japan Pro Wrestling Banner

Japanese wrestling promotions have had their fair share of rivalries over the years, with Antonio Inoki and Giant Baba famously having two completely different ideologies that led to the formation of New Japan and All Japan Pro Wrestling in the '70s. However, in recent years, many promotions in Japan have seen the benefit of collaboration and working together, which was taken to another level with the formation of United Japan Pro Wrestling in late 2023, and an inaugural event for the group has been announced.

On May 6, 2024, the "ALL TOGETHER: United Japan Pro Wrestling Inauguration & Noto Earthquake Benefit Event" will take place with NJPW, STARDOM, NOAH, DDT, Dragon Gate, and Big Japan Pro Wrestling all confirmed to have wrestlers taking part. The event will not only act as the inaugural event for the group, but as the name suggests, a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the victims of the earthquake that hit the Noto peninsula region of northern Japan on January 1. A number of matches have already been announced for the event, with more expected to come in the near future.

The "ALL TOGETHER" name was first used in 2011 when NJPW, NOAH, and AJPW joined forces for a charity event at the Nippon Budokan, which is where the 2024 event will take place. There were also ALL TOGETHER events in 2012 and 2023, with the proceeds going to charity on both occasions. AJPW, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and GANBARE Pro Wrestling are also members of the UJPW group, but will not be able to participate on May 6. However, they will play a part in the second event the group intends to hold, titled "Hokkai Kita-Yell" in Sapporo on June 15.

