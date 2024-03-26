Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Recent AEW Acquisition The 'Tom Hardy Of Pro Wrestling'

AEW have made some big moves so far in 2024, especially in the free agent market. Having already secured Will Ospreay's signature before the end of 2023, Tony Khan has managed to bring in Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone in recent weeks, as well as bolstering his roster with the official arrivals of Deonna Purrazzo, Bryan Keith, and Queen Aminata. However, of all the signings so far this year, one name has stood out above the rest in the eyes of fans, critics, and veterans of the business.

Advertisement

So much so that former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. had a lot of kind words to say about Ospreay in particular on "The Masked Man Show." "They signed the Tom Hardy of professional wrestling, they got Will Ospreay," Prinze said. The "Scooby-Doo" star believes that WWE fumbled the chance to sign Ospreay, and it's gotten to the point where Prinze doesn't care what Ospreay does on the show, he just wants to see him. "He is electric, he has so much energy, you can tell he's hyped up, you can tell he's all in, he's completely committed to this, and yeah man, they're on an upswing."

Prinze believes if Ospreay can stay healthy and injury free, he can become one of the biggest stars in the business, and that if he was in Khan's shoes, he would strap a rocket to Ospreay that would propel him to the International Space Station. Ospreay will get the chance to impress his fans, new and old, once again this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as he faces Katsuyori Shibata for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Masked Man Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.