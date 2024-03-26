Bully Ray Uses WWE Attitude Era Mantra To Describe WrestleMania 40 Main Event Picture

Both main events for this year's WWE WrestleMania 40 are centered around the struggle between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, with Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson all heavily involved. The saga has continued heating up in anticipation of next weekend's major event, and the hosts of "Busted Open Radio" feel confident the story is heading in a particular direction. Speaking on a recent episode of the radio show, Bully Ray summed up the situation using the catchphrase of a famous 'Attitude Era' star.

"Based on that promo from Friday night, I get it," Bully said. "Nobody should trust anybody. Steve Austin 101. DTA. 'Don't trust anybody.' And they've planted good enough seeds in each other's heads to lead each one to have to kind of sleep with one eye open."

Bully's co-host and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry pointed out that, though there have been hints and undertones, there have been no overt signals of a betrayal between Rhodes and Rollins or within The Bloodline. Both he and Bully believe that one is inevitable, and the moment will mean more if it's not clearly telegraphed ahead of time.

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place next Saturday and Sunday — April 6 and 7 — in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Though there are other exciting feuds taking place, it's safe to say the event has largely been built around one all-encompassing storyline. Rhodes and Rollins vs. The Rock and Reigns will bring night one to a close before Rhodes and Reigns battle one-on-one in the following evening's main event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship up for grabs.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.