Bayley Makes Her Case For Headlining WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Bayley is just a few weeks away from walking into her sixth WrestleMania match, as she challenges her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Bayley won the women's Royal Rumble in January to earn a shot at either Sky or Rhea Ripley, ultimately choosing her former partner, and it's been common place in the past for the winner of the Rumble to main event WWE's biggest show of the year, which is what Bayley has her sights on.

Advertisement

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Bayley gave credit to the work that Ripley and Becky Lynch have put in, who will fight over the WWE Women's World Championship, but stated that Ripley will main event other WrestleManias and that 2024 is her year. "This year has been the role model's year, starting at Royal Rumble, OK? And I've been doing this for a long time, and I've been fighting for this for a long time." Bayley also stated Lynch has had her time in the sun, and that it's time for the former "Hugger" to finally get her moment.

However, Bayley wasn't entirely against Ripley and Lynch main-eventing the show, claiming that both women's matches should main event Saturday and Sunday. "You guys can have the first night and I'll take the second night. You know, we can do that. You never had two women main event both shows at WrestleMania. Why can't it be this year? It's the biggest WrestleMania of the year. With all due respect, I would like to take that spot. Rhea, you're very young." The women of WWE haven't main evented a WrestleMania since 2021, and with The Bloodline ruling the company as of late, Bayley might have to wait until WrestleMania 41 to get her shot, that is if she can beat Sky and become champion in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Please credit Daily Mail when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.