AEW Announces Double Or Nothing Weekend Double Header

AEW's annual pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, is returning once again for its sixth instalment. The inaugural event in 2019 was the first-ever show under the AEW umbrella, and has since become a staple of the company's calendar, providing a host of memorable moments. From the debut show itself, to the creations of Anarchy in the Arena and Stadium Stampede, to the 2021 event being AEW's first to be held with a full crowd after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The sixth annual Double or Nothing was officially confirmed by AEW earlier today, with the company returning to Las Vegas for the third straight year. The one notable change is that the event will take place on Sunday, May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the same venue that hosted the first Double or Nothing show five years earlier. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the show were held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while the 2022 and 2023 iterations of the event were held at the T-Mobile Arena, which has been the primary home of UFC events since it opened in 2016.

The festivities don't stop with Double or Nothing, as AEW announced that the Saturday, May 24 "AEW Collision" episode will also take place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, keeping with the tradition of the company's final TV show before a pay-per-view taking place in the same building as the pay-per-view itself, something that has happened a lot in recent years. Once AEW is finished in Nevada, they will travel to California for the May 29 live broadcast of "AEW Dynamite," which will see AEW return to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and the May 30 taping of "Collision" at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

Advertisement