Sami Zayn Names WWE WrestleMania 40 Match He's Most Looking Forward To

WWE WrestleMania 40 is quickly approaching, with 10 matches announced for the two-night event so far. One of the competitors set for a singles match is Sami Zayn, who will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge ahead of WrestleMania, Zayn discussed which match he's most eager to watch next weekend.

"I'm pretty excited for Jimmy and Jey [Uso]," Zayn said. "Obviously, the history with those guys. ... I know how much that match means to them. I'm pretty excited to see what they can do with each other."

As an added element of his excitement, Zayn recalled being enamored with Matt and Jeff Hardy the first time they wrestled one another, and the upcoming match between Jimmy and Jey has a similar energy. Part of the special feeling comes from the fact that fans are used to seeing the brothers team up, but they're set to face off against one another in singles action for the first time.

"That's very intriguing to me, especially with the bond they have as twins, both in the ring and out of the ring," Zayn continued. "I think that's the one I'm kind of looking forward to the most. And, of course, Cody and Roman. That story's been pretty well-told, and now — The Rock with this tag match. I think that's pretty interesting."

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and 7. In addition to Zayn's match and the Usos battle, the action-packed show is set to include a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship, Royal Rumble winner Bayley taking on IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, and plenty more.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.