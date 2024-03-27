Every Confirmed WWE WrestleMania 40 Match We Know So Far
Only a week and a half remains before WrestleMania 40 takes place, but already the event has taken a firm hold on the wrestling world, thanks to its main event matches on both Night One and Night Two. Overall though, both nights of WrestleMania seem pretty stacked, with the only questions remaining being a) what night will these matches take place on and b) how many more matches will be added. For now, though, it's time to take a look at what bouts are set in stone for the 40th edition of the "Showcase of the Immortals."
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
The issues between Styles and Knight began back in October when Knight replaced an injured Styles as John Cena's tag team partner. Styles didn't appreciate that, attacking Knight upon his return in December, and then facing off against him as both pursued the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The issues came to a head at Elimination Chamber, when Styles caused Knight to be eliminated early, prompting the former Eli Drake to challenge Styles to a Mania match weeks later.
Six Pack Challenge Ladder Match For the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
For nearly six months, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day have managed to keep a strong hold on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, so much so that "Raw" and "SmackDown" GM's Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have decided to throw the gauntlet at them via five other teams and ladders. The only question remains just who else will be added to the match, with the final two slots to be decided on "SmackDown" when Angel and Berto battle Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller take on The Street Profits.
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Once the most dominant tag team in WWE, The Usos split back at SummerSlam, when Jimmy shockingly, and to many people, inexplicably, betrayed Jey during the latter's match against Roman Reigns. The issues seemed to be put on ice after Jey walked out on "SmackDown" and headed over to "Raw," but things heated up again when the two came face to face at the Royal Rumble in January. After Jimmy cost him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Jey formally challenged his brother earlier this month, making Jey vs. Jimmy the first brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania since Matt and Jeff Hardy wrestled at WrestleMania 25.
Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship
Initially, the issues in this match were built around Paul and Owens, who challenged the former for the US Title at the Royal Rumble, only to get disqualified for using brass knuckles. Orton was then added to the equation in the Elimination Chamber, where Orton eliminated both Owens and Paul, followed by Paul costing Orton thanks to those very same brass knuckles. As such, Paul will now be forced to defend the US Championship against both his rivals, something he's been very displeased about. Hopefully, he's kept those brass knucks handy for the occasion.
GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Now firmly entrenched as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, GUNTHER has successfully defended the title against almost everyone in the promotion. One guy he hasn't defeated yet though is Zayn, who earned his title shot after winning a gauntlet match on "Raw" weeks ago, last eliminating GUNTHER's former rival, Chad Gable, to do so. As such, Zayn will look to end GUNTHER's record setting reign and earn some personal redemption by winning a singles championship, something he was unable to do last February when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal.
IYO Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship
It wasn't too long ago that Bayley was recruiting Sky to the WWE main roster in 2022, where the duo, along with Dakota Kai, formed the stable Damage CTRL. Over time, however, Bayley saw herself get more and more ostracized from the group as they added Sky's long-time rival/partner Kairi Sane and Asuka to the ranks. The tension finally came to a head after Bayley won the Royal Rumble and challenged Sky to a match at WrestleMania after she caught Sky, Asuka, and Sane insulting her in Japanese, prompting Bayley's dismissal from the group. The match will see Bayley not only trying to win a Women's Championship for the first time since 2020 but also fight off her former friends, who will surely look to get involved.
Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship
Much like GUNTHER and the Intercontinental Title, Rhea Ripley has had a chokehold over the Women's World Championship ever since she defeated Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania 39. Also like GUNTHER, Ripley is facing a challenger she hasn't yet come across yet in Lynch, who spent the last year feuding with Trish Stratus and winning the NXT Women's Title. After pursuing a match against Ripley during the fall, Lynch finally won the shot against by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber last month, and will now look to topple Ripley and win her eighth Women's Championship in WWE.
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns & The Rock
While this match is the main event of Night One, in many ways it has come to feel like the main event of WrestleMania period. It all began a week after Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble when Rhodes suddenly stepped aside on the following "SmackDown," allowing Rock to challenge Reigns instead. After Rhodes changed his mind and challenged Reigns again at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, however, tensions boiled over, leading to The Rock joining the Bloodline, and Rollins stepping in to back up Rhodes. With the exception of slaps, the feud had featured little physicality, until this Monday, when Rock ended "Raw" by leaving Rhodes bloody and battered as the Chicago rain poured down on him. For all the lead-up, however, the biggest talking point remains how it will play into Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two, as a Rhodes/Rollins victory means Bloodline will be banned from the match, while a Rock/Roman victory means Rhodes vs. Reigns will be contested under Bloodline rules.
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
The first known match of Night Two is a bit of a pivot, as most expected Rollins to defend his title against CM Punk before the latter tore his triceps in the Royal Rumble match. With him out, McIntyre, the man responsible for putting Punk on the shelf, took his place after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match in February. Though Rollins has bested McIntyre twice before to retain the championship, the WrestleMania match arguably represents McIntyre's best chance to win the title, as Rollins finds himself distracted assisting Rhodes against The Bloodline. A victory would be a full circle moment for McIntyre, whose WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 36 took place in front of no fans, with WrestleMania 40 giving the ultimate hater a chance to have that moment in front of a crowd.
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
The Night One tag team match may have taken the focus away, but the true main event remains the WrestleMania 39 rematch, where Reigns, with the help of some friends, prevented Rhodes from "finishing the story" and capturing the championship his father, Dusty Rhodes, never won. The story remains the same this go around; can Rhodes finally finish it, or will Reigns continue his record-setting title run? A lot will come down to how the Night One tag bout will end, and whether there are any more twists and turns waiting around the corner regarding this never-ending tale.