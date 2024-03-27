Every Confirmed WWE WrestleMania 40 Match We Know So Far

While this match is the main event of Night One, in many ways it has come to feel like the main event of WrestleMania period. It all began a week after Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble when Rhodes suddenly stepped aside on the following "SmackDown," allowing Rock to challenge Reigns instead. After Rhodes changed his mind and challenged Reigns again at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, however, tensions boiled over, leading to The Rock joining the Bloodline, and Rollins stepping in to back up Rhodes. With the exception of slaps, the feud had featured little physicality, until this Monday, when Rock ended "Raw" by leaving Rhodes bloody and battered as the Chicago rain poured down on him. For all the lead-up, however, the biggest talking point remains how it will play into Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two, as a Rhodes/Rollins victory means Bloodline will be banned from the match, while a Rock/Roman victory means Rhodes vs. Reigns will be contested under Bloodline rules.

