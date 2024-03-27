Drew McIntyre Discusses Injecting Truth & Being Himself In WWE

Drew McIntyre has recently received a lot of praise for his promo segments, and has proven he can hang with the likes of CM Punk when it comes to going head-to-head on the mic. Appearing on "The Masked Man Show," McIntyre revealed what's led to his new verbal expertise. McIntyre asserted that his character change came about when WWE realized they could finally add layers to it after years of material.

"McIntyre, who has been the same guy for fifteen years. And a lot of it to me personally, man, I just want to inject the truth, speak my truth, and really pull from the past — something which we never did before." McIntyre now claims that all his promos are his own words, and commented on the live crowd reacting negatively to what he has to say. "The truth hurts sometimes. But they still think it's just a wrestling thing, like the world we live in, a lot of people are just fake that's why it's refreshing to hear somebody telling the truth even if they don't like it."

"I'm trying to be myself, trying to be logical, trying to be fun, and create compelling TV," McIntyre claimed. He again noted how his character is 100% him now, and criticized wrestlers for not being more relaxed during promos. "There's no reason to shout. It's all a case of just relaxing, and being confident, and being present. It's finally just me relaxing, talking like a human being. Extra energy doesn't mean shouting."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show"