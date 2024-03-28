WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/26/2024

"WWE NXT" has only a couple of stops left on the road to Stand and Deliver on April 6 and the general audience seems to be sticking around for the ride.

According to "Wrestlenomics," "NXT" was watched by 601,000 viewers overall, a 6% rise from last week's 569,000. While the overall audience was healthy compared to last week, the 18-49 demographic was down 6% with a 0.17 in the highly-coveted demographic. As it stands, the show's average viewership for 2024 is up 8% over last year's average viewership by this time.

The show's highest-rated segment was the end of the opening contest between Dijak and Shawn Spears, which saw the former T-Bar victorious over the former AEW talent. The lowest-rated segment was the beginning of the main event match between Akira Tozawa and Otis, who were defeated by "NXT" Tag Team Champions Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker.

The news comes after "WWE SmackDown" was down 4% overall last Friday and "WWE Raw" was up 2% overall on Monday.

This week's "NXT" also featured some developments ahead of this Saturday's upcoming Stand and Deliver event, as Oba Femi declared that he will be facing Josh Briggs and Dijak in a Triple Threat Match for his "NXT" North American Championship. There was also the shocking announcement that former Brawling Brute Ridge Holland would be stepping away from in-ring action, following many injuries that occurred during matches and the toll it had taken on his mental health.

