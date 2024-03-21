WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/19/24

This week's "WWE NXT" did not have a big audience in the overall demographic, but the 18-49 demographic showed up for a show that seemed to hold people's attention through all two hours of action.

According to "Wrestlenomics," this week's "NXT" saw the lowest overall audience since July 4 of last year, with only 569,000 viewers tuning in, a 3% drop from last week. The 18-49 demographic showed up to the tune of 0.18, a 12% increase from last week. While the audience was slightly down, they stuck around in ever-increasing numbers, as the opening two segments of the show were the lowest-rated segment in the show, building to a crescendo and seeing the highest-rated segment coming at the very end of the show for the main event match between Noam Dar and Trick Williams.

This week's "NXT" saw the final two teams in the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship #1 Contender match named, as The OC and the LWO both secured spots in next week's Triple Threat Match to determine who will face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at Stand & Deliver. The show also featured "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria being granted a match against Roxanne Perez, who attacked the champion at the start of last night's show.

The news comes after "WWE Raw" suffered a 4% drop in the overall audience this week, as well as a dip in the 18-49 demographic. Similarly "WWE SmackDown" also dropped 4% on Friday, with a dip in the 18-49 demographic as well.