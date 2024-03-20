WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/18/24

The March 18 edition of "WWE Raw," which aired two weeks prior to WrestleMania 40, saw a dip in viewership and demo rating.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the show held at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, garnered 1.69 million viewers, a 4% decrease compared to the previous week's show. The key demographic also saw a slight decline with a rating of 0.55 compared to 0.56 in the previous week. The report also stated that the show was the #1 rated show in the key demographic on Monday.

This week's "Raw," held in front of a sold-out audience in Raleigh, kicked off with a bang as The Usos, Jimmy and Jey Uso, came face-to-face, with the former landing a Superkick on his brother before Cody Rhodes came to make the save. #DIY defeated The Creed Brothers in an exciting, fast-paced tag team match, punching their ticket to WrestleMania 40, and they will join Awesome Truth and The New Day in the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder match at "The Show of Shows" for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Cody Rhodes continued his war of words with The Rock with an impassioned promo, while Gunther and Sami Zayn had a contract signing for their Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 40. The show ended with a Last Woman Standing match between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch, where the Irish star got the better of her bitter rival, following which "The Man's" WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley, confronted her and the two came face-to-face to close out the show.

Next week's "Raw," which will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, will see the city's own, CM Punk, return to the show. WWE has also announced that Ivy Nile will face Candice LeRae in a singles match, Ricochet is set to go one-on-one with The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, while Andrade will face an unnamed opponent.