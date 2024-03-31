Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE PLE Had One Of The Best Crowds He's Ever Heard

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. declared that WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico was one of the most memorable crowds he has ever heard.

The actor and director recently spoke with David and Kaz on "The Masked Man Show" and discussed WWE crowds from around the world. While Puerto Rico has historically had a reputation for being a dangerous territory, Prinze Jr. had high praise for the crowd.

"It's changed now, man. That was one of the best crowds outside of like London [England] 'cause they never get it. Like when they get a 'Raw,' that crowd is crazy," said Prinze. Jr. "Canada is always really good to wrestlers, but Puerto Rico, that was like one of the top 3 crowds I've ever heard go bananas for a match."

He specifically referenced the energetic response to the San Juan Street fight between music sensation Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, with the former Puerto Rican, while the latter is of Puerto Rican descent. He elaborated by saying that the fans were supportive throughout the entire show, and not just for Bunny and Priest.

"Not even when Bad Bunny came out, like, the whole night. Like, I've never saw Io Shirai [Iyo Sky] get a reaction like that. It was crazy. They just were like, 'Thank you for bringing wrestling here, please come back.'"

He predicted that a return to Puerto Rico may not happen due to financial constraints, but hoped it was possible.

