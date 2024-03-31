Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses WWE Creative Under Triple H

Freddie Prinze Jr. is enthusiastic about the new era of WWE with Triple H at the helm of affairs and has highlighted what has changed in the promotion under "The Game."

The former WWE writer was a recent guest on "The Masked Man Show" where he evaluated Triple H's performance as the creative head of WWE.

"And I will say this, since Triple H has taken over, the long-term storytelling has been so great. I mean, not good, but great," stated Prinze Jr.

He told the fans to be patient as he believes that Triple H and co. have plans in place and that the storylines will have a meaningful ending. Prinze Jr. added that, in the past, not all stars were getting backed, even if they were in a promising storyline, but that has changed under Triple H's regime.

"So you have to be patient. I know young people say, 'Let it cool.' So that's the cool thing. But I'm 48 years old. Be patient with these storylines because I really think they're all going somewhere. I think there's a plan," said the Hollywood star. "There were a lot of pay-per-views [in the previous regime] where you're like, 'Okay, that was a cool match, but whatever' because there was nothing behind it and you knew somebody was screwed going forward. Whereas now, you feel like both people have motivation, even when they're losing matches."

Freddie Prinze Jr. gave the example of Shinsuke Nakamura, who seems to have found a purpose in his storylines in WWE, even if he's on the losing side. WWE seems to have blossomed and grown significantly under Triple H, with growing viewership and attendance numbers over the last year or so.