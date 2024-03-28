Why Bully Ray Says He 'Absolutely Loved' Ridge Holland's Segment On WWE NXT

Bully Ray has praised "WWE NXT" star Ridge Holland's recent promo, where he said goodbye to wrestling due to him not being in the right frame of mind.

"I absolutely loved Ridge Holland's promo. Loved, loved, loved," declared Ray on "Busted Open." "I loved it because I have no idea if it's a work or a shoot. If it's on TV, it is what it is. Everything he's talking about is 1000% legitimate. If you do hurt a wrestler once, it'll screw with you. If you hurt a wrestler twice, these things stay with you and makes you gun-shy and skittish, enough where you might want to reassess what you're doing out there. You've got to think about your friends, your family, your fellow workers. Then he brought mental health in too and how this could be affecting his mental health. Did you listen to the crowd? They were silent. They had no idea. This was so, so real. And I thought Ridge did a phenomenal job with his tone, his inflection, and his volume."

Ray suggested that Holland may have spoken to "NXT" head Shawn Michaels and WWE creative head Triple H about his intentions to step away from wrestling, and they may have asked him to speak to the crowd. He thinks WWE's creative team may have asked Holland to speak to the crowd so that they could use it in a future storyline if he ever returned to wrestling.

But, Ray also feels there's a possibility that it's all part of the storyline, which is why he loved the promo, adding how they've left him guessing. A report following "NXT" has revealed that the angle is actually part of a storyline.