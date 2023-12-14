Backstage Update On WWE Star Ilja Dragunov's Reported Injury At NXT House Show

An injury to "WWE NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov that occurred at a "NXT" house show on Wednesday appears to have been a storyline. Social media posts from the event show Drgunov being taken from the ring on a stretcher after facing off against "WWE SmackDown" star Ridge Holland. According to Fightful's Corey Brennan, the "injury" was a storyline. Brennan went on to say on X (formerly Twitter) he was told it was "just good acting," apparently on Dragunov's part.

As of this writing, there's no word on which spot in the match led to the reported injury angle. Social media users were quick to accuse Holland, who has a history with injuries. In April 2022, Holland hit Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex during a match on "WWE SmackDown." Holland dropped Big E on his head with the move, causing Big E to break his neck.

Dragunov entered the house show and tapings for the last two "NXT" shows of the year coming off a victory at "NXT's" Deadline, successfully defending his championship against Baron Corbin in the main event of the show. Dragunov then appeared on Tuesday's televised episode of "NXT" to be accused by Carmelo Hayes of being the alleged attacker of both Hayes and Trick Williams. He's set to defend his "NXT" Championship against Williams at the brand's New Year's Evil special on January 2.