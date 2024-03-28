Becky Lynch Discusses The Reaction To Recent Memoir From Fellow WWE Stars

Despite having a huge WWE Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 to worry about, Becky Lynch has recently been promoting something that is a little more personal to her: her memoir. "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" was released to the public on March 26, and has already garnered a lot of positive reviews thanks to its unique deep dive on what it's like being an underdog in the wrestling business, as well as giving fans a look behind-the-scenes at what makes "The Man" tick.

While reviews have been glowing in certain areas, the takes that Lynch cares most about are from her fellow wrestlers. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Lynch opened up about the quotes on the back of the book from the likes of John Cena and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who have nothing but nice things to say about her writing. "For somebody like John, who has been such a key part of my journey, to write a lovely blurb about my book, it means a lot," Lynch said. "John used to frustrate the hell out of me. I can still hear him saying, 'I don't know who you are.' "Stone Cold," a legend and all-around gem of a human being, reached out with kind comments, too. He's always there for advice when I need it. Reading all their comments, it really hit me."

The back of the book also has quotes from Stephanie McMahon and actress Maria Menounos, who both gave it a glowing review. However, the one person she was most concerned about reading the book was her husband, Seth Rollins, saying it was nerve-wracking asking him to read it. "I value his opinion more than anyone. Would he like how he was portrayed? I couldn't wait to hear what he thought about it. Thankfully, he loved it."

