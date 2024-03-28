Swerve Strickland Thinks This WWE Star Would Be A 'Great Fit' In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland is flying high near the top of the mountain, especially after the most recent "AEW Dynamite," which saw him guarantee himself another shot at Samoa Joe and the AEW World Championship. Being in the main event scene has given Strickland a hunger to face the best possible opponents, with some of them being in WWE.

Speaking with "Bootleg Kev," Strickland was asked which WWE star would he like to see in AEW in the future, and potentially face one-on-one. "I would love to see a Drew McIntyre over here man," Strickland said. "His contract status, I don't know, I can't speak on it but I've heard its not fully [finalized], but I think Drew McIntyre can work anywhere in the world. He's proven that before, that's why WWE wanted him back so badly, the transformation he made because he can work anywhere with anybody. I think he'd be a major fit in AEW." McIntyre's contract has been the subject of much discussion of late, as he is yet to sign an extension, or a completely new deal heading into WrestleMania 40.

Strickland knows all about leaving WWE to transform and become a better version of himself, as he has only reached new heights since being released by WWE in 2021. However, Strickland doesn't feel like he wasn't utilized in WWE. "I wouldn't say I wasn't properly utilized, I wasn't utilized to my fullest potential is probably the best way I could say it because I didn't really get the time to really flourish. That can come within a year, two years, it can come within five years, like look at The Usos now are fully flourishing and that took 10 years to do, same with Roman [Reigns]."



