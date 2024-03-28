Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE's Pending 2024 Free Agents

There has been a lot of talk about contracts in wrestling as of late. Contracts that are being signed, contracts that are worth millions, and contracts that are expiring, with three of WWE's top stars falling under the expiring umbrella. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch have all been the subject of discussion due to the fact that their deals with WWE are all set to expire at some point this year, with McIntyre having not signed a new one, and Lynch not even being offered one.

Advertisement

With the success of a company like AEW, as well as the chances to work for promotions like the newly-rebranded TNA and even NJPW, is there a chance that Rollins, McIntyre, and Lynch could make a move? According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, no. "She's [Becky Lynch] not going anywhere. Very likely, you can never say 100%, but she'll get a big number," Meltzer said. "Her deal's coming up, I think Rollins' deal is coming up, McIntyre's deal is essentially going to be up at WrestleMania, but I don't expect any of them to leave."

Meltzer went into more detail about McIntyre's situation, as his contract has been talked about a lot over the past few months. McIntyre chose not to sign a new deal a few months ago, with the intention of wanting to do something different with his character, which is what he's doing now during his feuds with both Rollins and CM Punk. Had the character shift not worked, he might have taken time away with his family, but given the fact that he is already setting up feuds and matches for the future that go past his current contract expiry date, Meltzer believes it's clear to see that McIntyre isn't going anywhere.

Advertisement

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.