Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WWE Raw Easter Egg With WrestleMania 40 Implications

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" concluded with the image of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson standing over a bloodied, rain-drenched Cody Rhodes, who received a brutal beatdown from Johnson just moments before. Amidst this assault, viewers also noticed a potential easter egg, as the WWE cameras panned over a truck imprinted with the faces of two of Johnson's fiercest rivals – "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena. Naturally, this scene has fueled speculation that Austin and/or Cena may soon be involved in the WrestleMania 40 storyline surrounding Rhodes and members of The Bloodline. On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on this recent observation.

"That truck was lit, professionally lit for the cameras. That was not [a case of] 'Oh, look at that. Just happened to be there,'" Bischoff said. "It was centered in the frame. Rock made sure he was positioned and he positioned Cody to make sure that we got a full look at it. If you look at that right now, that image is probably 25% of that frame, and it was lit properly so that was a really cool Easter egg. And it kind of opens up the door [for Cena or Austin potentially returning at WrestleMania] ... I think it was intentional. I think it is a foreshadow."

Earlier this month, reports indicated that WWE was hopeful of bringing in Cena for the WrestleMania 40 festivities. Due to his filming schedule, particularly with the second season of "Peacemaker," though, plans could not be finalized at that point. PWI Elite recently reported that WWE had also approached Steve Austin with the idea of being involved with WrestleMania 40. The capacity in which Cena or Austin may possibly appear remains unknown.

