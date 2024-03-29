Eric Bischoff Feels Like This WWE Duo Is The Only Main Event We Should Be Talking About

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just over a week away, and the event is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the company's history. Both nights of the show are anchored by the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, but the introduction of The Rock earlier this year has complicated matters. Some audience members feel that The Rock being around has made the rematch between Rhodes and Roman Reigns feel less important. Speaking on a recent edition of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff was asked to offer his opinion on the situation.

"Perhaps Roman and Cody feels 'less-than' as a result of all of the focus and the magnitude of what Rock and Cody [are doing]," Bischoff said. "I actually feel like Rock and Cody is the only main event at WrestleMania that we should be talking about."

Bischoff admitted that the situation is complicated by the fact that WrestleMania is two nights now, and there needs to be a major story for both shows. However, the former WCW executive believes that the presence of The Rock is making the primary story between Rhodes and Reigns feel significantly less important.

"Now, the finish [on night one] will take care of that, assuming we're gonna have a great finish," Bischoff continued. "But right now, in the moment, I think Rock is overshadowing Roman. I'm just being honest."

The first night of WrestleMania, on April 6, will see Reigns and The Rock team up in the main event against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The winning team of that match will be able to add a stipulation to the following night's main event, which will pit Rhodes vs. Reigns in a rematch from last year.

