Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & Jey Uso Unite To Confront The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was quick to point out that Cody Rhodes was indeed a man of his word, showing up for his confrontation with the champion on "WWE SmackDown" alone. And though, technically, he kept his word as well throughout the confrontation itself, as soon as it was over, out came Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from the crowd, circling the ring like sharks and standing side by side with "The Tribal Chief" to stare down Rhodes. But "The American Nightmare" was not to be outsmarted, as "Main Event" Jey Uso and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerged to even the odds and neutralize any potential threat.

Reigns, wearing a "Family Above All” hoodie and sidled by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman (about whom Reigns cited Rhodes' own description of him from "Raw" as being "no physical threat"), called Rhodes a fool, and said, "You're stupid to me. From my perspective, you're not fit for this job. You're not fit to be on top. You're not fit to be the face of this company because you're an idiot." Reigns then wondered aloud as to whether or not Rhodes should trust Rollins, given the latter's promise to be his "shield," and tying that into their time in The Shield together, to which Rhodes' showed off his bullet cufflinks and noted that he's familiar with factions and betrayals and such — a not-so-subtle nod to his time in Bullet Club.

Rhodes would flip things around, reminding Reigns that the first team to beat The Shield had the last name of Rhodes (when he and brother Dustin, as Goldust, were victorious at Battleground 2013). He then pointed out that it's no sure thing for Reigns to be able to trust The Rock, and ultimately said good luck, and offered a handshake that the champion declined. Instead, he shook Heyman's hands, left the ring, snapped his fingers and out came his Bloodline allies.